Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $252.49, but opened at $293.64. Zebra Technologies shares last traded at $299.30, with a volume of 389,433 shares.

Positive Sentiment: Zebra raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to $17.70–$18.30 (well above the prior Street view) and set Q1?2026 EPS at $4.05–$4.35, signaling stronger-than-expected margins and revenue direction for the year; investors are pricing in better forward earnings visibility. Reuters: Upbeat 2026 forecast

Zebra raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to $17.70–$18.30 (well above the prior Street view) and set Q1?2026 EPS at $4.05–$4.35, signaling stronger-than-expected margins and revenue direction for the year; investors are pricing in better forward earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: The board approved an additional $1 billion share?repurchase authorization (on top of prior authorizations), a capital?return action that typically supports EPS and the stock multiple. BusinessWire: $1B repurchase

The board approved an additional $1 billion share?repurchase authorization (on top of prior authorizations), a capital?return action that typically supports EPS and the stock multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly revenue grew ~10.6% year?over?year to ~$1.48B and slightly beat consensus, reflecting continued demand for barcode scanners and mobile devices; topline strength supports the raised full?year outlook. Zacks: Q4 revenue growth

Quarterly revenue grew ~10.6% year?over?year to ~$1.48B and slightly beat consensus, reflecting continued demand for barcode scanners and mobile devices; topline strength supports the raised full?year outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zebra presented at the Citi Global Industrial Tech & Mobility Conference (investor outreach that can help sustain institutional interest). Yahoo Finance: Citi conference

Zebra presented at the Citi Global Industrial Tech & Mobility Conference (investor outreach that can help sustain institutional interest). Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS came in $4.33, missing consensus by $0.01; the miss was attributed to higher expenses and a decline in cash levels, which could temper near?term margin expectations despite revenue growth. Zacks: Q4 EPS miss

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays set a $351.00 price target on Zebra Technologies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.88.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 9.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.01). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.12 per share, with a total value of $233,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,350.72. This trade represents a 42.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,826.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,705,000 after buying an additional 945,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,310.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 779,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after acquiring an additional 724,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,505,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 401,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,911,000 after purchasing an additional 331,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 481,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,984,000 after purchasing an additional 254,525 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

