Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Coverage Initiated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.44% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.09.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Chinese regulator move to curb cut?throat EV price wars could protect margins for incumbent makers like Tesla in China, supporting revenue stability and dealer pricing power. Tesla Stock (TSLA) Rises as Chinese Watchdog Moves to Tame Cutthroat Price War
- Positive Sentiment: Tencent Cloud partnership and WeChat-linked in?car features deepen Tesla’s China ecosystem integration, improving localization, software capabilities and potential monetization of cabin services. That supports longer?term revenue per car in China. Tencent, Tesla team up on WeChat-linked in-car features in China
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst attention on Tesla’s energy and solar opportunity (Morgan Stanley coverage) highlights a multi?billion growth vector beyond EVs that could justify higher long?term revenue and margin expectations if execution scales. Tesla (TSLA) draws fresh attention as Morgan Stanley highlights solar opportunity
- Positive Sentiment: Potential $165M in California clean?truck incentives for the Tesla Semi would meaningfully cut buyers’ effective cost and boost commercial adoption, supporting Semi revenue prospects. Tesla Could Land $165 Million in California Incentives for Its Electric Semi
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat technical/valuation write?up: momentum and analyst price targets support a near?term rebound, but broken uptrends and a high multiple make the rally fragile — a mixed signal for traders vs. long?term holders.
- Neutral Sentiment: Tesla reportedly named its Europe executive to head global sales (corporate restructuring to centralize sales leadership), which could streamline go?to?market but also signals ongoing management reshuffles. Tesla names Europe executive to head global sales, Bloomberg News reports
- Negative Sentiment: Forbes bearish analysis argues TSLA could head toward $300 and recommends selling, a headline that can pressure sentiment and attract short?term selling. Is Tesla Stock Headed To $300?
- Negative Sentiment: Investor Gary Black publicly rejects Musk’s “discount?first” communications approach, amplifying concerns about pricing strategy and messaging — could weigh on confidence if Tesla leans into aggressive price cuts. Gary Black rejects Elon Musk-led Tesla’s discount-first communications strategy: ‘I don’t think…’
- Negative Sentiment: Executive turnover and xAI/Tesla leadership exits (including VP Raj Jegannathan) and continued departures raise execution risk on AI/robotics initiatives (Optimus) and internal continuity — a recurring negative catalyst for sentiment. Tesla (TSLA) VP & AI infrastructure lead Raj Jegannathan leaves company
- Negative Sentiment: Apptronik’s $520M raise to accelerate humanoid robots increases competition in the robotics space and could pressure Tesla’s Optimus timeline and market share if rivals scale faster. Apptronik raises $520 million to beat Chinese humanoids, Tesla Optimus to market
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
