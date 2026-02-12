Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Coverage Initiated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $424.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,592,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,800,281. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 393.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

