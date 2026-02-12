WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $313.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $302.00 to $313.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $340.00 target price on WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on WESCO International from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

WESCO International Stock Up 4.9%

NYSE WCC traded up $14.81 on Thursday, hitting $317.75. 182,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,470. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $125.21 and a fifty-two week high of $319.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.72%.WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-16.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 56.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 605,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,216,000 after acquiring an additional 217,417 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 686,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,222,000 after acquiring an additional 111,930 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in WESCO International by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 364,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,233,000 after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 516.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value?added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

