Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Announces Earnings Results

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$4.22 million for the quarter. Microbix Biosystems had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Here are the key takeaways from Microbix Biosystems’ conference call:

Reported sequential revenue improvement to CAD 4.2 million in Q1 (up 13% QoQ) and said results were in line with budget expectations.

Reported sequential revenue improvement to in Q1 (up 13% QoQ) and said results were in line with budget expectations. Recorded a controlled net loss the company stated as CAD 1.2 billion , citing use of substantial cash reserves and a temporary working-capital timing impact from higher accounts receivable at quarter end.

Recorded a controlled net loss the company stated as , citing use of substantial cash reserves and a temporary working-capital timing impact from higher accounts receivable at quarter end. Announced new customer programs including support for SEKISUI (US), CGene (Mexico) and the College of American Pathologists , and commercialized a recombinant SARS?CoV?2 capsid antigen to strengthen supply chain and margins.

Announced new customer programs including support for SEKISUI (US), CGene (Mexico) and the , and commercialized a recombinant SARS?CoV?2 capsid antigen to strengthen supply chain and margins. Sales into China remain very low due to distributor/inventory dynamics, with the company expecting any meaningful resumption likely in late summer to early fall.

Sales into China remain very low due to distributor/inventory dynamics, with the company expecting any meaningful resumption likely in late summer to early fall. Urokinase modernization work (replacement of animal components with synthetic/recombinant inputs) is progressing and the company targets an sBLA/approval pathway around late 2027, but timing remains regulator-dependent.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance

MBX remained flat at C$0.23 on Thursday. 4,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,119. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. Microbix Biosystems has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.15.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix develops proprietary biological technology solutions for human health and well-being, with about 90 skilled employees and sales growing from a base of over $1 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

