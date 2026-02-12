Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.44.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.7%

SAIC stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.82. The company had a trading volume of 374,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,195. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average of $102.37. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.51. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-10.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Reagan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.17 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,498.20. This trade represents a 3.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,915.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) is an American technology integrator that delivers a broad range of engineering, systems integration and information technology (IT) services primarily to U.S. government clients. Founded in 1969 by J. Robert Beyster, the company has built a reputation for supporting defense, intelligence, federal civilian, health and energy agencies with specialized solutions that address mission-critical requirements. SAIC’s offerings span the full lifecycle of complex programs, from concept and design through development, deployment and sustainment.

The company’s core capabilities include systems engineering and integration, enterprise IT modernization, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.