EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Stephens

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stephens from $138.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler set a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Johnson Rice cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.15.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $117.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,263. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $135.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.46.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,180.72. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,156,495,000 after buying an additional 782,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,815,556 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,651,172,000 after acquiring an additional 446,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,926,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,794,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046,709 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,364,309,000 after purchasing an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,443,453 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $676,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.