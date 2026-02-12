Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $186.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.9444.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.68. 451,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,438. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $197.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off?price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand?name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

