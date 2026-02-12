Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Releases Earnings Results

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 21.08%.

Shares of IPXHY stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.07. 30,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,632. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Inpex to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.

