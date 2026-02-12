BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Short Interest Down 52.5% in January

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 429 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the January 15th total of 903 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,037 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,037 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BT Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ BTBDW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. BT Brands has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.78.
About BT Brands
