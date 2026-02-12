CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $45,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations now owns 171,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after buying an additional 15,532 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 29.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in CocaCola by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,679,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,391,000 after acquiring an additional 223,408 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. This trade represents a 70.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,894,396.10. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 509,138 shares of company stock valued at $38,186,963. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $338.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KO. UBS Group upped their price objective on CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several brokers raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight ratings (UBS to $87, JPMorgan to $83, TD Cowen to $85), giving the stock fresh upside from Wall Street and supporting the rally. Read More.

Several brokers raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight ratings (UBS to $87, JPMorgan to $83, TD Cowen to $85), giving the stock fresh upside from Wall Street and supporting the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts emphasize resilience: Q4 adjusted EPS topped estimates, unit case growth and price/mix improvement point to durable pricing power and margin recovery potential. Read More.

Analysts emphasize resilience: Q4 adjusted EPS topped estimates, unit case growth and price/mix improvement point to durable pricing power and margin recovery potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat and others highlight healthy free cash flow, sustained dividend capacity and modest buybacks — institutional accumulation data show long?term buyers supporting the stock. Read More.

MarketBeat and others highlight healthy free cash flow, sustained dividend capacity and modest buybacks — institutional accumulation data show long?term buyers supporting the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coca?Cola confirmed FY?2026 EPS guidance (3.210–3.240) and described a strategy shift under an incoming CEO focused on faster innovation; these are strategic positives but will take time to affect top?line momentum. Read More.

Coca?Cola confirmed FY?2026 EPS guidance (3.210–3.240) and described a strategy shift under an incoming CEO focused on faster innovation; these are strategic positives but will take time to affect top?line momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 revenue missed consensus (reported ~ $11.8B vs. higher estimates), and management’s 2026 organic growth guide was slightly below some expectations — this drove the initial post?earnings pullback as investors questioned near?term demand. Read More.

Q4 revenue missed consensus (reported ~ $11.8B vs. higher estimates), and management’s 2026 organic growth guide was slightly below some expectations — this drove the initial post?earnings pullback as investors questioned near?term demand. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A ~$960M non?cash impairment tied to the BODYARMOR trademark reduced reported operating income and created headline noise; while one?off, it pressured margins and investor sentiment. Read More.

A ~$960M non?cash impairment tied to the BODYARMOR trademark reduced reported operating income and created headline noise; while one?off, it pressured margins and investor sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short?term volatility followed the report — KO pulled back after the release before buyers stepped in, meaning near?term price action remains sensitive to guidance and subsequent monthly/quarterly sales data. Read More.

About CocaCola

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Stories

