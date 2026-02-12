Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 429 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the January 15th total of 2,164 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,845 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,845 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. 99,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,099. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) is a passive oil and gas royalty trust that holds specified overriding royalty interests in producing properties within the Hugoton natural gas field, one of North America’s largest conventional gas accumulations. The trust itself does not conduct exploration or development activities; instead, it collects and distributes a fixed percentage of production revenue generated by third?party operators on its interest acreage.

The primary assets of the trust cover acreage in the Hugoton Field spanning southwestern Kansas, the Texas Panhandle, and adjacent areas of Oklahoma.

