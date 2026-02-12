Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Short Interest Down 57.8% in January

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 192,649 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the January 15th total of 456,520 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HNSBF remained flat at $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. Hansa Biopharma AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Lund, Sweden, focused on the development and commercialization of precision immunomodulatory therapies for rare diseases. The company’s proprietary platform centers on highly specific bacterial enzymes that selectively cleave immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, offering a novel approach to desensitization and immunomodulation in transplant and autoimmune settings.

The lead asset, imlifidase (Idefirix), is an enzyme therapeutic designed to rapidly inactivate donor?specific antibodies in highly sensitized kidney transplant patients.

