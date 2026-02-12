Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.6% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $99,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations grew its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the third quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations now owns 225,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $77,022,000 after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 price target (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.21.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $330.04 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $599.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research has lifted multiple near? and longer?term EPS forecasts for Visa (Q2–FY2028 upgrades), which supports a higher earnings trajectory and helps justify current valuation multiples. Here’s Why Visa (V) is a Strong Momentum Stock

Zacks Research has lifted multiple near? and longer?term EPS forecasts for Visa (Q2–FY2028 upgrades), which supports a higher earnings trajectory and helps justify current valuation multiples. Positive Sentiment: Mentions of a new crypto debit?card tied to the Pudgy Penguins NFT project (reports indicate the card uses Visa rails) create a narrative that Visa continues to capture new payment corridors (crypto/consumer finance) — incremental volumes and interchange over time if partnerships scale. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Lifts After Visa Debit Card Reveal: What You Should Know

Mentions of a new crypto debit?card tied to the Pudgy Penguins NFT project (reports indicate the card uses Visa rails) create a narrative that Visa continues to capture new payment corridors (crypto/consumer finance) — incremental volumes and interchange over time if partnerships scale. Neutral Sentiment: Visa announced upcoming investor presentations (Morgan Stanley TMT on March 3; Wolfe Research FinTech on March 11). These events can provide management updates and near?term cadence but are routine — potential for small guidance/strategy clarifications. Visa to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Visa announced upcoming investor presentations (Morgan Stanley TMT on March 3; Wolfe Research FinTech on March 11). These events can provide management updates and near?term cadence but are routine — potential for small guidance/strategy clarifications. Negative Sentiment: Europe is moving to reduce reliance on Visa and Mastercard (policy proposals/local initiatives), which creates regulatory and competitive risk — possible lower cross?border volumes, pricing pressure or product reengineering in the region if measures advance. This is the clearest near?term regulatory downside to monitor. Europe Moves to Cut Reliance on Visa and Mastercard

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.