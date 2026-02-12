Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 54,200 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phillip Securities upgraded AMD to a “strong?buy,” reinforcing buy?side confidence and likely supporting short?term demand. Zacks Upgrade Note

Phillip Securities upgraded AMD to a “strong?buy,” reinforcing buy?side confidence and likely supporting short?term demand. Positive Sentiment: Reports say AMD will adopt LPDDR6 memory for its Medusa/Halo chips — a product execution win that can improve performance/efficiency and boost competitiveness in mobile/AI inference markets. LPDDR6 Report

Reports say AMD will adopt LPDDR6 memory for its Medusa/Halo chips — a product execution win that can improve performance/efficiency and boost competitiveness in mobile/AI inference markets. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analysis arguing AMD is at an “inflection” point — supports longer?term AI/growth narrative and could attract investors looking for multi?year upside. Seeking Alpha Bullish Thesis

Bullish analysis arguing AMD is at an “inflection” point — supports longer?term AI/growth narrative and could attract investors looking for multi?year upside. Neutral Sentiment: AMD and NVIDIA launched new GPU game bundles — positive for consumer demand but mostly marketing?level impact vs. enterprise AI demand drivers. GPU Bundles

AMD and NVIDIA launched new GPU game bundles — positive for consumer demand but mostly marketing?level impact vs. enterprise AI demand drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparisons (Broadcom vs. AMD; AMD vs. NVDA) keep AMD in investor conversations about AI exposure but mainly frame allocation decisions rather than immediate price moves. 24/7 Wall St. Comparison

Industry comparisons (Broadcom vs. AMD; AMD vs. NVDA) keep AMD in investor conversations about AI exposure but mainly frame allocation decisions rather than immediate price moves. Neutral Sentiment: AMD hired Ariel Kelman as Chief Marketing Officer — corporate hire that supports go?to?market execution but is not a near?term earnings driver. CMO Hire

AMD hired Ariel Kelman as Chief Marketing Officer — corporate hire that supports go?to?market execution but is not a near?term earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest entries in feeds show zero/NaN values — likely data errors; no clear signal of rising short pressure from these reports.

Short?interest entries in feeds show zero/NaN values — likely data errors; no clear signal of rising short pressure from these reports. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting an ~11% slide after Q4 results: while AMD beat on EPS/revenue, management’s modest Q1 guidance and seasonal weakness prompted the sell?off and remain the primary near?term negative catalyst. Post?Earnings Drop

Coverage noting an ~11% slide after Q4 results: while AMD beat on EPS/revenue, management’s modest Q1 guidance and seasonal weakness prompted the sell?off and remain the primary near?term negative catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Critical pieces and price?target/downside discussions (e.g., Forbes, TipRanks “How low could AMD fall”) highlight valuation and guidance risks, which can reinforce selling pressure among tactical traders. Forbes Sell Thesis

Critical pieces and price?target/downside discussions (e.g., Forbes, TipRanks “How low could AMD fall”) highlight valuation and guidance risks, which can reinforce selling pressure among tactical traders. Negative Sentiment: A skeptical Seeking Alpha piece (“Something Doesn’t Add Up”) raises questions on the sustainability/assumptions behind the bull case, adding to investor caution. Seeking Alpha Bear Thesis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. CICC Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. China Renaissance started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.0%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $213.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $348.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.