Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Shares Down 12% – Here’s Why

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 and last traded at GBX 1.10. 164,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 191,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25.

Kropz Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65. The stock has a market cap of £17.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.59.

About Kropz

Kropz is an emerging plant nutrient producer with an advanced stage phosphate mining project in South Africa and a phosphate project in the Republic of Congo (‘RoC’). The vision of the Kropz Group is to become a leading independent phosphate rock producer and to develop into an integrated, mine-to-market plant nutrient company focusing on sub-Saharan Africa.

Kropz’s Elandsfontein Phosphate Project is a near-term producing asset in South Africa’s Western Cape Province, close to export infrastructure and primed to take advantage of a recovery in phosphate prices.

