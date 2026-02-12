Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Shares Down 12% – Here’s Why

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 and last traded at GBX 1.10. 164,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 191,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25.
Kropz Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65. The stock has a market cap of £17.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.59.
About Kropz
Kropz’s Elandsfontein Phosphate Project is a near-term producing asset in South Africa’s Western Cape Province, close to export infrastructure and primed to take advantage of a recovery in phosphate prices.
