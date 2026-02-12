William Gottwald Sells 19,409 Shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Gottwald sold 19,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $177,204.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 621,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,052.79. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. 75,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,850. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $318.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.65. Tredegar Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Tredegar by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,302,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 311,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tredegar by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 117,298 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Tredegar by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,214,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tredegar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 260,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 138,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

TG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tredegar has an average rating of “Sell”.

Tredegar Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in high-performance plastic films and aluminum extrusions. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company operates through two primary segments—Films and Manufactured Products—serving a broad range of industries that include flexible packaging, medical devices, electronics, building and construction. Tredegar’s operations focus on delivering tailored solutions that meet demanding specifications for barrier properties, film strength and extrusion tolerances.

The Films segment produces a variety of polyolefin films, including cast and blown polyethylene, BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene), barrier films and specialty medical-grade films.

