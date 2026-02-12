CIBC World Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC World Markets from C$88.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC World Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins set a C$85.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$90.85.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Shares of TSE:ATD traded up C$1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$83.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$74.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.99. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$65.95 and a twelve month high of C$84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.28.

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals. In addition, the company operates more stores under the Circle K banner in other countries such as China, Egypt, and Malaysia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.