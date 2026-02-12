Westover Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Argus set a $203.00 target price on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $764,093.66. This represents a 88.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $7,256,037.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,411.60. This represents a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,158 shares of company stock valued at $127,919,578. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE CVX opened at $185.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.06. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $186.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $374.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.91%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.