BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Short Interest Up 191.6% in January

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 107,832 shares, a growth of 191.6% from the January 15th total of 36,983 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BranchOut Food in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOF. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BranchOut Food by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BranchOut Food in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BranchOut Food during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BranchOut Food during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOF opened at $2.89 on Thursday. BranchOut Food has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative return on equity of 150.04% and a negative net margin of 49.75%.The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers.

