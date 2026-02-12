BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Short Interest Up 191.6% in January

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 107,832 shares, a growth of 191.6% from the January 15th total of 36,983 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BranchOut Food in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Report on BranchOut Food
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BranchOut Food Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BOF opened at $2.89 on Thursday. BranchOut Food has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.
BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative return on equity of 150.04% and a negative net margin of 49.75%.The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter.
About BranchOut Food
BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BranchOut Food
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- Washington knows what’s coming. Do you?
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for BranchOut Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BranchOut Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.