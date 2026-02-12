Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 157.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,286 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $2,341,661.64. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,520.76. The trade was a 62.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $900,384.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,354. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,773. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $167.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.96 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

