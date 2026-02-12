Analysts Set Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) PT at GBX 5,634.29

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,634.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diploma from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,350 price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th.

Shares of DPLM traded up GBX 20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,545. 1,454,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,881. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 3,532 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,760. The company has a market cap of £7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,436.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,414.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17.

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported GBX 176 EPS for the quarter. Diploma had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diploma will post 163.7995512 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geraldine Huse acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,997 per share, for a total transaction of £29,977.50. Also, insider Wilson Ng purchased 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,369 per share, for a total transaction of £22,012.90. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,012 shares of company stock worth $9,993,580. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

