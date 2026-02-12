Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Short Interest Down 69.3% in January

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,436 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the January 15th total of 14,436 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,513 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,513 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Plaintree Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PTEEF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525,530.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Plaintree Systems has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. Plaintree Systems had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 242.90%.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless-steel specialty structures comprising commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

