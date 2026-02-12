PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Short Interest Down 60.3% in January

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 95,066 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the January 15th total of 239,701 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,006 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 94.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,006 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 94.5 days.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Stock Performance

PCELF stock remained flat at $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday. PowerCell Sweden AB has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

About PowerCell Sweden AB (publ)

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) is a Swedish technology company specializing in the development and production of hydrogen fuel cell stacks and systems. Its core focus lies in creating scalable, high-performance fuel cell solutions for a range of applications, including stationary power generation, e-mobility and marine propulsion. The company’s modular fuel cell modules can be integrated into customized powertrain and power supply systems, enabling zero-emission operation for heavy vehicles, backup power units and distributed energy installations.

The company’s product portfolio features the PowerCell S3 stack series, which delivers enhanced power density and durability compared to earlier generations.

