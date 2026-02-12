Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 89 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the January 15th total of 176 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 226 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Online Vacation Center Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ONVC remained flat at $2.50 on Thursday. Online Vacation Center has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $17.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

Get Online Vacation Center alerts:

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets. It also involved in developing and selling river, ocean, and land vacation packages; publishes three travel newsletters under the Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash brands; selling online of golf training aids; and operates a cruises franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents, as well as a website that connects travelers to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Online Vacation Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Vacation Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.