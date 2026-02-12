Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 and last traded at GBX 8.78. Approximately 403,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 421,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania. Aura Energy Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

