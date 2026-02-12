CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 10.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $408.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,285,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,315. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $288.63 and a fifty-two week high of $526.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.20.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,770,745,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CyberArk Software by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 960,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,166,000 after acquiring an additional 451,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,618,000 after acquiring an additional 132,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,825,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $465.00 to $524.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.46.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

