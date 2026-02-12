W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.130-5.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore cut their price objective on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

W.P. Carey Stock Up 2.0%

W.P. Carey stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 587,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $74.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.98.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 27.17%.The business had revenue of $444.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W.P. Carey will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in W.P. Carey during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 1,450.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

