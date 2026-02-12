W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.130-5.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore cut their price objective on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.P. Carey
W.P. Carey Stock Up 2.0%
W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 27.17%.The business had revenue of $444.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W.P. Carey will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
W.P. Carey Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.03%.
Key Headlines Impacting W.P. Carey
Here are the key news stories impacting W.P. Carey this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — FFO/AFFO and revenue top estimates, with revenue up ~9.6% year-over-year, signaling operational momentum and supporting distributions. W. P. Carey Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management issued materially higher FY?2026 EPS guidance (5.130–5.230), well above prior consensus, which drove re-rating of near-term earnings expectations and investor optimism. W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong AFFO Growth and Record Investment …
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strong investment and leasing activity (record new leases and high investment volume) and set a 2026 investment volume target of $1.25B–$1.75B, which should help sustain AFFO growth and portfolio yield expansion. W P Carey outlines $1.25B–$1.75B investment volume target for 2026 while advancing retail, industrial, and tenant solutions strategies
- Neutral Sentiment: Detailed earnings call materials, slide deck and transcripts were published — useful for digging into portfolio composition, rent growth, and one-time items but not market-moving by themselves. W. P. Carey Inc. 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/analyst write-ups profile WPC among higher-quality REITs with durable cash flows; these pieces frame relative yield and risk but are secondary to the company’s own results/guidance. 2 REITs with “Mafioso” Economics Yielding Up to 5.2%
- Negative Sentiment: Lingering headline risks remain: the stock is still recovering from a prior dividend cut and spinoff, and management is actively repositioning the portfolio — execution risk and investor skepticism could cap upside if deployment or rent traction slows. W. P. Carey: The Rebound Continues, Downgrading As Valuation Improves
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in W.P. Carey during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 1,450.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About W.P. Carey
W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.
Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than W.P. Carey
- Trump’s next major investment
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- Will Social Security checks vanish by 2027?
Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.