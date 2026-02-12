Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Releases Earnings Results

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Outokumpu had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%.

Outokumpu Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OUTKY remained flat at $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. Outokumpu has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Get Outokumpu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Outokumpu in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Outokumpu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Outokumpu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Outokumpu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outokumpu Oyj is a Finland-based global producer of stainless steel products and one of Europe’s leading stainless steel manufacturers. Headquartered in Helsinki, the company traces its roots back to mining operations established in 1910 and has, over decades, transformed into a focused stainless steel specialist. Outokumpu’s core business encompasses the production of high-grade stainless steel in flat and long product forms, serving a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, energy, and consumer goods.

The company’s primary product portfolio includes cold-rolled and hot-rolled coils and sheets, plates, strips, bars and wire, as well as tailor-made and value-added solutions such as precision-cut blanks and welded tubes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.