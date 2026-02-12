Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Randstad had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 0.29%.The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion.

Randstad Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RANJY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.17 and a beta of 0.88. Randstad has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $25.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RANJY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Randstad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. (OTCMKTS:RANJY) is a leading global provider of human resource services and workforce solutions. Headquartered in Diemen, Netherlands, the company specializes in connecting organizations with both temporary and permanent talent across a wide range of industries, including administrative, industrial, finance, engineering, healthcare and IT sectors.

The company’s service offering encompasses staffing and recruitment, inhouse services, professional and executive search, and managed services such as recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and workforce management.

