Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of research firms have commented on AVNT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avient in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Avient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Avient by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,457,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after buying an additional 98,282 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Avient by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,781,000 after acquiring an additional 410,112 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 195,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 3.49%.The company had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avient has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.810 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company's core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne’s specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

