Short Interest in Spark I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:SPKL) Declines By 57.4%

Spark I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 101 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the January 15th total of 237 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 692 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark I Acquisition by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 902,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 219,800 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Spark I Acquisition by 558.6% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 834,049 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,635,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Spark I Acquisition in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Spark I Acquisition Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Spark I Acquisition stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 668. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. Spark I Acquisition has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $12.01.

Spark I Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker SPKL. Formed in 2020, the company has no commercial operations of its own and was established to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank check company, Spark I Acquisition holds funds in trust until it identifies and completes a business combination target.

The company’s primary focus is on identifying high-growth businesses, with an emphasis on sectors such as technology, industrials and consumer products.

