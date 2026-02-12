Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues Earnings Results

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.58), FiscalAI reports. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $203.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.400-3.680 EPS.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.95. 1,023,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.94%.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 292.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 97.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 562.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company’s portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

