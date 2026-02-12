Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kuraray had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.00%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

OTCMKTS KURRY remained flat at $33.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Kuraray has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02 and a beta of -0.08.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kuraray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kuraray has an average rating of “Sell”.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of synthetic resins, fibers and functional polymers. Established in 1926, the company has built a diversified portfolio that includes polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) resins, ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymers (EVOH), cellulose-based derivatives, synthetic rubber and water-soluble polymers. These materials serve as key inputs for industries ranging from packaging and paper to automotive and electronics.

The company’s flagship products include the Mowital® series of PVOH resins, known for their film-forming and adhesive properties; EVAL™ EVOH resins, which offer high gas-barrier performance for food and medical packaging; and Clarino®, a high-performance synthetic leather used in apparel, footwear and upholstery.

