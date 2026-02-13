4,593 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Bought by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.8% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF opened at $213.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $223.64.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.