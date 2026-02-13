Avid Wealth Partners LLC Sells 23,669 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Avid Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,048,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,618,000 after buying an additional 30,774,028 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,404,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,204,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,388 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4,903.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,984,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,188 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,264,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,394 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $50.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

