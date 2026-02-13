CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 72,020 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,020 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 3.23% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $51,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMMD. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 43,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 503,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after buying an additional 21,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 1.8%

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.