NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,873,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 604,360 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.2% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,282,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are still bullish — UBS and others raised price targets (UBS to ~$245) and reiterated Buy ratings, arguing earnings and AI demand remain strong; that support limits downside and underpins the medium?term bull case. Read More.

Analysts are still bullish — UBS and others raised price targets (UBS to ~$245) and reiterated Buy ratings, arguing earnings and AI demand remain strong; that support limits downside and underpins the medium?term bull case. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Big?picture AI capex tailwind — multiple analysts and industry writes note a multiyear AI data?center CapEx cycle (hundreds of billions) that should continue to lift NVDA revenue and market share for GPUs and new Rubin platform launches. Read More.

Big?picture AI capex tailwind — multiple analysts and industry writes note a multiyear AI data?center CapEx cycle (hundreds of billions) that should continue to lift NVDA revenue and market share for GPUs and new Rubin platform launches. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Physical AI / robotics thesis adds upside optionality — high?profile bulls (e.g., Wedbush’s Dan Ives) flag NVDA as a core play for “physical AI” and robotics, which could expand addressable markets beyond data centers. Read More.

Physical AI / robotics thesis adds upside optionality — high?profile bulls (e.g., Wedbush’s Dan Ives) flag NVDA as a core play for “physical AI” and robotics, which could expand addressable markets beyond data centers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Pending earnings (Feb. 25) create event risk — Street expects another beat but the report and guidance will drive short?term volatility; many analysts already price in strong Q4 results. Read More.

Pending earnings (Feb. 25) create event risk — Street expects another beat but the report and guidance will drive short?term volatility; many analysts already price in strong Q4 results. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s ecosystem importance (OpenAI talks, Rubin chips) reinforces structural demand, but details of partnerships and commercial rollouts will determine timing of revenue recognition. Read More.

NVIDIA’s ecosystem importance (OpenAI talks, Rubin chips) reinforces structural demand, but details of partnerships and commercial rollouts will determine timing of revenue recognition. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider and fund selling — insiders have reported >$100M in disposals YTD and some institutional managers have trimmed NVDA positions, a near?term headwind for sentiment and supply into the market. Read More.

Insider and fund selling — insiders have reported >$100M in disposals YTD and some institutional managers have trimmed NVDA positions, a near?term headwind for sentiment and supply into the market. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant stake reductions by some funds (e.g., Mirova) add selling pressure even as others (e.g., ARK) buy — mixed flows can amplify intraday moves. Read More.

Significant stake reductions by some funds (e.g., Mirova) add selling pressure even as others (e.g., ARK) buy — mixed flows can amplify intraday moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: China export/licensing uncertainty — stricter U.S. licensing rules for H200 exports and the political back?and?forth on sales to China create execution risk for a material market and could limit international revenue. Read More.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $186.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at $229,196,578.86. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Arete Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, President Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.