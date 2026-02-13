Kalamazoo Resources (ASX:KZR) Insider Angus Middleton Acquires 247,060 Shares

Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX:KZR – Get Free Report) insider Angus Middleton purchased 247,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.17 per share, with a total value of A$42,000.20.

Kalamazoo Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Get Kalamazoo Resources alerts:

Kalamazoo Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Kalamazoo Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral projects in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kalamazoo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalamazoo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.