Q4 EPS Estimate for USANA Health Sciences Cut by Analyst

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q4 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, February 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

USNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:USNA opened at $20.89 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $381.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $274,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $638,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 65,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc is a Utah?based company that develops, manufactures and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products through a network of independent distributors. Founded in 1992 by Dr. Myron Wentz, the company’s portfolio includes vitamins, minerals, dietary supplements, weight?management products and skin?care formulations. USANA’s products are formulated in its own laboratories to meet pharmaceutical?grade standards, and the company has invested heavily in research and development and quality control to support its offerings.

Operating primarily through a direct selling model, USANA serves markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

