VisionWave (NASDAQ:VWAV) Major Shareholder Internacional Argentina Magic Sells 12,200 Shares

VisionWave Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VWAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Internacional Argentina Magic sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $116,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,008,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,239,514. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Internacional Argentina Magic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Internacional Argentina Magic sold 2,080 shares of VisionWave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $18,720.00.

VisionWave Stock Down 3.8%

VisionWave stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $132.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 0.18. VisionWave Holdings Inc has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $15.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VisionWave

VisionWave ( NASDAQ:VWAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in VisionWave during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VisionWave by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new stake in VisionWave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VisionWave in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

About VisionWave

VisionWave Technologies Inc is a defense development company focused on integrating advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous solutions across air, ground and sea domains. VisionWave Technologies Inc, formerly known as Bannix Acquisition Corp., is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

