Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for LULU

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of lululemon athletica in a report released on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for lululemon athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for lululemon athletica’s Q4 2027 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q4 2028 earnings at $5.39 EPS.
lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS.
lululemon athletica Stock Performance
LULU opened at $169.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.01. lululemon athletica has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $400.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On lululemon athletica
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 81.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,872. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
lululemon athletica News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near-term quarterly estimates for LULU (Q3 2027 to $2.60 from $2.50 and Q3 2028 to $2.75 from $2.66), signaling some upward revision to near-term unit economics and sales expectations.
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting Lululemon’s expansion into performance training highlights a longer-term growth opportunity beyond core athleisure, supporting upside if execution continues. Lululemon’s Unrestricted Power Tests Growth Potential In Performance Training
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks keeps a “Hold” rating and has made only small tweaks to several quarterly estimates (minor cuts to some Q4 estimates and small raises to some Q3 estimates). The changes are small in magnitude and reflect fine?tuning rather than a major revision to the overall earnings outlook.
- Negative Sentiment: Product quality complaints resurfaced after multiple reports of “see?through” leggings, generating negative publicity and prompting investor concern about brand trust and potential returns/reputational impact. More ‘see-through’ issues surface for Lululemon
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple media outlets picked up the leggings complaints and amplified the story (Investing.com, MSN, Newsweek), increasing the short?term reputational hit and likely contributing to selling pressure. Lululemon stock falls after another see-through leggings controversy
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that employees were warned bonuses are likely to be below target (Bloomberg/MSN coverage) raise concerns about internal margin pressure, cost controls or weaker-than-expected performance at a staff level. Lululemon warns employees bonuses are likely to be below target
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary highlighting leadership uncertainty and cautionary valuation narratives is keeping sentiment muted and amplifying volatility. Seeking Alpha: Historically Undervalued, But Leadership Uncertainty Demands Patience
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction pieces note the stock has fallen more steeply than peers, reflecting immediate investor selling tied to the above headlines. Zacks: Lululemon Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market
About lululemon athletica
lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.
Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.
