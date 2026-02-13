Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for LULU

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of lululemon athletica in a report released on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for lululemon athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for lululemon athletica’s Q4 2027 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q4 2028 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

LULU opened at $169.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.01. lululemon athletica has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $400.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 81.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,872. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

