Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LPTH Q4 Earnings

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of LightPath Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LightPath Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPTH. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised LightPath Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 21.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.97. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 770,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $9,028,162.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,728,968 shares in the company, valued at $31,983,504.96. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 92.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Key LightPath Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting LightPath Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its price target to $15 and reiterated a “Buy” rating, providing an analyst catalyst and upside for the stock. HC Wainwright Raises Price Target

HC Wainwright raised its price target to $15 and reiterated a “Buy” rating, providing an analyst catalyst and upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company highlighted record revenue and a roughly $100 million backlog and said it is targeting rapid scaling over the next three years — this growth outlook supports higher revenue expectations. LightPath Targets Rapid Scaling

Company highlighted record revenue and a roughly $100 million backlog and said it is targeting rapid scaling over the next three years — this growth outlook supports higher revenue expectations. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $16.35M topped analyst estimates (~$14.96M) and management emphasized a “record revenue surge” on the earnings call. Revenue strength is the primary near-term bullish driver. Q2 Earnings Highlights

Quarterly revenue of $16.35M topped analyst estimates (~$14.96M) and management emphasized a “record revenue surge” on the earnings call. Revenue strength is the primary near-term bullish driver. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and full transcripts are available for investors who want detail on guidance, backlog conversion timelines and capital plans. MSN Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call and full transcripts are available for investors who want detail on guidance, backlog conversion timelines and capital plans. Neutral Sentiment: Company press release with full Q2 financials and management commentary provides primary source detail for modeling revenue ramp and capex. PR Newswire Release

Company press release with full Q2 financials and management commentary provides primary source detail for modeling revenue ramp and capex. Negative Sentiment: LightPath remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis and reported a quarterly loss; outlets show mixed EPS comparisons (some beat, some miss), and the company still has negative net margins and negative return on equity — financials that keep valuation risk and mean profitability must improve to justify higher multiples. Zacks: Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

LightPath remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis and reported a quarterly loss; outlets show mixed EPS comparisons (some beat, some miss), and the company still has negative net margins and negative return on equity — financials that keep valuation risk and mean profitability must improve to justify higher multiples. Negative Sentiment: Another report shows an EPS miss versus consensus and highlights continued negative margins and ROE, which could pressure sentiment if scaling and margin improvement timelines slip. MarketBeat: Earnings Details

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company’s portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.