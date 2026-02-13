Bailador Technology Investments Limited (BTI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on March 4th

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 315.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

Bailador Technology Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $179.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Bailador Technology Investments alerts:

About Bailador Technology Investments

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, late venture and PIPESs and expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in IT, software & services, health technology, the Internet with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing. It does not invest in start-ups or biotechnology sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Bailador Technology Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bailador Technology Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.