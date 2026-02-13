Bailador Technology Investments Limited (BTI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on March 4th

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 315.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.
Bailador Technology Investments Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $179.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.95.
About Bailador Technology Investments
