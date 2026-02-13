Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

Tronox has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tronox to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Tronox has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $9.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO?) pigment and specialty materials. The company’s operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO?, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO?, Tronox’s product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.

Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

