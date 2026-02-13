Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (DIVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on February 13th

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2026

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 84.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVY opened at $28.62 on Friday. Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22.

Institutional Trading of Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVYFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.68% of Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.