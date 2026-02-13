Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (DIVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on February 13th

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 84.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVY opened at $28.62 on Friday. Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22.

Institutional Trading of Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.68% of Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF

The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

