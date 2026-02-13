Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) CEO Lynn Seely Sells 7,455 Shares

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) CEO Lynn Seely sold 7,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $174,372.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,081.74. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lynn Seely also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

On Tuesday, February 10th, Lynn Seely sold 438 shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $10,126.56.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ LYEL opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $539.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.14.

Key Headlines Impacting Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.81) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 794,292.69% and a negative return on equity of 96.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Lyell Immunopharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lyell dosed the first patient in PiNACLE, a Phase 3 head?to?head CAR?T trial comparing rondecabtagene autoleucel (ronde?cel / LYL314) to liso?cel or axi?cel in 2L relapsed/refractory large B?cell lymphoma — a meaningful clinical and regulatory de?risking step if the program advances. PiNACLE Phase 3 dosing

Lyell dosed the first patient in PiNACLE, a Phase 3 head?to?head CAR?T trial comparing rondecabtagene autoleucel (ronde?cel / LYL314) to liso?cel or axi?cel in 2L relapsed/refractory large B?cell lymphoma — a meaningful clinical and regulatory de?risking step if the program advances. Neutral Sentiment: Research and institutional positioning — the stock carries a mixed analyst profile (HC Wainwright upgraded LYEL to Buy and raised its PT previously) and significant institutional ownership (~66%), which can amplify moves but doesn’t change near?term binary clinical risk. MarketBeat LYEL profile

Research and institutional positioning — the stock carries a mixed analyst profile (HC Wainwright upgraded LYEL to Buy and raised its PT previously) and significant institutional ownership (~66%), which can amplify moves but doesn’t change near?term binary clinical risk. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales this week — CEO Lynn Seely, COO Stephen Hill, insider Gary K. Lee and VP Veronica Sanchez Bulis reported sales on Feb. 10–11 that reduced their holdings (including a CEO sale of 7,455 shares on Feb. 11). Large or clustered insider selling can weigh on sentiment even if for personal/diversification reasons. SEC filings: CEO 2/11 Form 4 Gary Lee 2/11 Form 4 COO 2/11 Form 4 CEO 2/10 Form 4

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyell Immunopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lyell Immunopharma

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 51.5% during the third quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC now owns 2,759,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,807,000 after purchasing an additional 938,438 shares in the last quarter. GSK plc acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth $46,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 336,378 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 660,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 443,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 17.3% during the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 477,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 70,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation T cell therapies for cancer. Leveraging a proprietary platform that combines cell therapy, gene editing and molecular discovery, Lyell seeks to overcome key barriers in the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s approach centers on engineering T cells to enhance their persistence, functionality and resistance to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple autologous T cell programs engineered to target tumor-associated antigens in solid malignancies such as melanoma, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.