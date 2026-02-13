May Barnhard Investments LLC Sells 3,665 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

May Barnhard Investments LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. May Barnhard Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $150.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $154.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.4214 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

