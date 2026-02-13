Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) CEO David Happel Sells 12,101 Shares of Stock

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) CEO David Happel sold 12,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $64,861.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 677,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,048.56. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance
SGMT opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.
Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 81.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile
Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ: SGMT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead program, CM-101, is a first-in-class fusion protein designed to neutralize the chemokine CCL24 and interrupt key drivers of tissue fibrosis. Preclinical data have demonstrated CM-101’s potential to block fibrotic signaling pathways in multiple organ systems, and the company has advanced the program into early-stage clinical evaluation for indications such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis.
In addition to CM-101, Sagimet maintains a pipeline of preclinical candidates targeting inflammation-driven fibrotic processes.
