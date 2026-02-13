Head to Head Survey: Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) vs. Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Royalty and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Royalty -252.16% 0.46% 0.35% Timberline Resources N/A -9.49% -9.18%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Royalty $14.46 million 57.35 -$26.76 million ($0.04) -105.00 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$2.18 million N/A N/A

This table compares Gold Royalty and Timberline Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Timberline Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Royalty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gold Royalty and Timberline Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Royalty 0 1 6 1 3.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gold Royalty presently has a consensus price target of $5.68, suggesting a potential upside of 35.20%. Given Gold Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Timberline Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gold Royalty beats Timberline Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. It also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada; Seven Troughs project covers 3900 acres in Lovelock in Pershing County, Nevada; and acquires Wolfpack Gold properties. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Hayden, Idaho.

