Mirror Protocol (MIR) One Day Volume Reaches $1.69 Thousand

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $323.22 thousand and approximately $1.69 thousand worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Mirror Protocol (MIR)?Mirror Protocol is a decentralized platform that allows users to create and trade synthetic assets, also known as “mirrored assets”. These assets track the price of real-world assets, such as stocks, commodities, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).Who created Mirror Protocol (MIR)?Mirror Protocol was created by a team of developers led by Do Kwon, the co-founder and CEO of Terraform Labs.What is Mirror Protocol (MIR) used for?Mirror Protocol is primarily used for trading synthetic assets, which are created by “mirroring” the price movements of real-world assets. Users can trade these synthetic assets on the Mirror Protocol platform, allowing them to gain exposure to the price movements of a wide range of real-world assets without actually owning them. Mirror Protocol also allows users to participate in liquidity provision and governance processes, by staking MIR tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

